TAVERNESE, Dominic J. "Primo" Jr. Age 81, of Lynn died on Sunday July 5, 2020, at Salem Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Linda (Goss) Tavernese, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Arlington, he was the son of the late Dominic and Yolanda (Macri) Tavernese. He was proud to have been raised in the "Brickyard" section of Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, class of 1959. He had worked for 15 years as a housing manager for the Lynn Housing Authority. Dominic was a friend of Bill W. for 29 years and was an advocate for and sponsor of many others in recovery. He and his wife loved to travel all over the world, and he especially enjoyed his 22 trips to Italy. He is survived by his siblings; Joseph Tavernese and his wife Norma of Rochester, NH, Rosalie Tavernese, Theresa Tavernese, Annette Fountain, and Salvatore Tavernese and his wife Debra), all of Peabody, as well as a sister-in-law Barbara Tavernese of Peabody and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was also the brother of the late John Tavernese, Jean Archung, and Mary Bumbaca.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 3:00PM-7:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street, (Rte. A), LYNN. His Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020