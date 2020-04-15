|
DUGANIERO, Dominic M. Age 85, of Canton, passed away April 15th. Beloved husband of the late Ursula (Danahy). Father of Maria E. Connors and her husband Joseph of Mansfield and Joanne Duganiero of Uxbridge. Grandfather of Molly E., Kathleen M., Amy J. Connors, all of Mansfield. Brother of Antoinette Papagno, Mary Duganiero, and Ann Citrano, all of Canton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID 19 health department directives, Services will be private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Veteran United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. John's School Foundation, 700 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020