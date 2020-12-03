DUGANIERO, Dominic M. Age 85, of Canton passed away April 15th. Beloved husband of the late Ursula (Danahy). Father of Maria E. Connors and her husband Joseph of Mansfield and Joanne Duganiero of Uxbridge. Grandfather of Molly E., Kathleen M., Amy J. Connors, all of Mansfield. Brother of Antoinette Papagno, Mary Duganiero, and Ann Citrano, all of Canton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend memorial mass at St. John the Evangelist Church Canton Wednesday morning December 9th at 11:00 am. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
