NICOLO, Dominic Age 94. A former longtime resident of Wellesley and Ashland, died, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Carlyle House Nursing Home, Framingham. He was the beloved husband of Pearl (Travis) Nicolo, to whom he was married for over 70 years. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Demetrio and Catherine (Ventura) Nicolo. He worked for Weston Nurseries of Hopkinton for 45 years before retiring inn 1987. A Veteran of WWII, he served with the Co. A-172nd Company Engineers, He was awarded the Soldiers medals in Germany 1945, for heroism and courageous action. In addition to his wife Pearl, he is survived by his cherished daughter, Diane Jollymore of Ashland and son, Willeam Pisters of Netherlands; grandchildren, Bradley Jollymore, Jr. and his girlfriend Jessica West of Melrose, Matthew Jollymore and his wife Melvina of Ashland and Joyce Pisters of Netherlands; and great-grandson, Parker Jollymore of Melrose. He also is survived by his brother Vincent Nicolo and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother to the late Frank Nicolo, Joseph Nicolo, Angelo Nicolo and Nina Driscoll and father-in-law of the late Bradley Jollymore, Sr. Relatives and friends are kindly invited his Funeral Service at the North Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.), FRAMINGHAM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting Hours will be at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flower, gifts in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund or to Scholarship Fund of Ashland High School. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.Nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
