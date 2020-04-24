|
PETRINGA, Dominic Age 100, a longtime resident of Belmont, died peacefully, Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Dominic was born in Boston to the late Concetto and Maria (Vasallo) Petringa. He was raised in Boston's North End. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Dominic was employed as a pipefitter and was a life member of Pipefitters Union Local 537. He was a hard-working man who was devoted to his family.
Beloved husband for 77 years of the late Nicolina (Mazzone) Petringa. Devoted father of Joseph Petringa, Michael Petringa, both of Plymouth, Theresa Petringa of Marshfield, and Reverend Gerard Petringa of Saint Timothy's Parish in Norwood. Loving grandfather of Maria Sorensen of Watertown, Joanna Valenti and her husband Marc of Belmont, and Marlyce Keenan of Waterbury, CT. He is also survived by seven cherished great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Antoinette Sutera of Beverly, Vincent Petringa and his wife Rita of Wakefield, and was predeceased by Joseph Petringa, Josephine Petrigno, Vito Petringa, and Salvatore Petringa. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In light of current events, Funeral Services were private. Interment, with military honors, took place at Highland Meadows Cemetery, Belmont. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
For those who wish, donations in Dominic's memory may be made to Belmont Manor (Noting Activities), 34 Agassiz Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478 or Saint Luke's Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA 02478.
