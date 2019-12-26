|
|
DEALTAN, Dominica (Ruisi) Of Melrose, December 26, 2019, at age 76. Beloved wife of the late Basilio Dealtan. Cherished sister of Salvatore Ruisi and his wife Franca of Palermo, Italy, Pietro Ruisi and his late wife Cristina of Medford, Guy Ruisi and his wife Anna of Stoneham, Mariarosa Puccio and her husband Giovanni of Medford, Francesco Ruisi and his wife Arlene of Watertown, Eleonora Schena and her husband Gerry of Medford, and the late Fortunata Puccio and her late husband Gaspare. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor & remembrance of Dominica's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 2-6pm, and again on Monday at 9am before leaving in procession to St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose for her Funeral Mass celebrated at 10am. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions or online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019