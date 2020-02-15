Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DOMINICA MARY (DEDOMINICIS) CEURVELS


1922 - 2020
CEURVELS, Dominica Mary (DeDominicis) Of Burlington, Feb. 14. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Loving mother of Caryn Christie & her husband Gary of Concord, NH, John of Burlington, Charlene Dwyer & her husband Thomas of Billerica and the late Robert M., Jr. Proud grandmother of Gary & Sean Christie, Tara Belanger, Crystal Dwyer, Danielle Hegarty, Justina Ceurvels & Lauren Warden. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and awaiting the birth of her 8th great-grandchild in June. Sister of the late Lucy Napoli, Jenny Mendousa and Tony, Ercole & Henry DeDominicis. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dominica's name may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 65575-8517 For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
