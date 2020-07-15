|
|
PINO, Dominick A. Of Medford, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra 'Sandy' (Prevost) Pino. Father of Anthony A. Pino (Camille Vasquez) of Cambridge, Angelina V. Pino of Medford, and Marcella Siano (Frank) of Waxhaw, NC. Grandfather of Sofia, Miabella, and Enzo Siano. Sister of Melina Balboni (Narciso) of Stoughton. Former husband of Rita Pino. Brother-in-law of Cathy Prevost of Nashua, NH, and Frank and Carol Prevost of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Uncle of Scott and Michelle Balboni of Foxborough and Cristina and Tim Taylor of Walpole. Family and friends will honor and remember Dom's life by gathering for his Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 16th at 11:30 a.m. in Saint Joseph's Church, 118 High Street, Medford. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial donations may be made at DominickPinoScholarship.com. For complete obituary, guest book and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020