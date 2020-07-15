Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
118 High Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMINICK PINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMINICK A. PINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMINICK A. PINO Obituary
PINO, Dominick A. Of Medford, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra 'Sandy' (Prevost) Pino. Father of Anthony A. Pino (Camille Vasquez) of Cambridge, Angelina V. Pino of Medford, and Marcella Siano (Frank) of Waxhaw, NC. Grandfather of Sofia, Miabella, and Enzo Siano. Sister of Melina Balboni (Narciso) of Stoughton. Former husband of Rita Pino. Brother-in-law of Cathy Prevost of Nashua, NH, and Frank and Carol Prevost of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Uncle of Scott and Michelle Balboni of Foxborough and Cristina and Tim Taylor of Walpole. Family and friends will honor and remember Dom's life by gathering for his Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 16th at 11:30 a.m. in Saint Joseph's Church, 118 High Street, Medford. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial donations may be made at DominickPinoScholarship.com. For complete obituary, guest book and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMINICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -