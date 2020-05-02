|
D'AGOSTINO, Dominick Age 90, of Watertown, May 1, 2020. Long term Town of Watertown employee. Loving husband of 59 years to the late Pauline (Lundgren) D'Agostino. Father of Linda, Dominick, Jr., Joan and James. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MSPCA Angell Boston or the Mass COVID Relief fund. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Army Veteran. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020