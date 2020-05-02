Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Ridgelawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMINICK D'AGOSTINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMINICK D'AGOSTINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMINICK D'AGOSTINO Obituary
D'AGOSTINO, Dominick Age 90, of Watertown, May 1, 2020. Long term Town of Watertown employee. Loving husband of 59 years to the late Pauline (Lundgren) D'Agostino. Father of Linda, Dominick, Jr., Joan and James. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MSPCA Angell Boston or the Mass COVID Relief fund. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Army Veteran. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMINICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -