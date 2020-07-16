|
JUN, Domitilla Ahn Of Wilmington, passed away on July 15th, 2020 at the age of sixty-four. She was surrounded by her beloved family at the time of her death. Born on May 12th, 1956 in Seoul, South Korea, Domitilla was the youngest of six children, born to Ahn Hyun Pil, the renowned South Korean pioneer in English Education and a great health educator focused on holistic living and Suh Soon Hee, a loving mother and a devout Catholic. She will be remembered as a devout Christian and a loving, kind and gentle woman with forthrightness and integrity, beloved by her family and loyal friends. Against the tradition of her time, she was a passionate scholar, earning degrees in specialties including cinema, French literature, psychology, accounting and liberal studies. She was also a gifted singer, a talent she shared with her husband and fellow musician Joseph Kitae Jun, whom she married on May 6th, 1982 in South Korea. On May 5th, 1996, she immigrated to the United States with her husband and two children, where she continued her higher education by attending Harvard's premedical program, earning Cum Laude honor from Bentley University, and, most recently, gaining acceptance into the New England School of Law. She leaves a legacy of devotion for pursuit of excellence and acquiring new knowledge throughout her entire life, as well as advocating for women's education, and sharing her gifts for music and storytelling. She is survived her husband, Mr. Joseph Jun; her daughter, Dr. Adalia H. Jun-O'Connell, a vascular neurologist, and her spouse, Mr. Scott O'Connell; and her son, Mr. James H. Jun, an entrepreneur and founder of a regional telecommunications company. It was through her great sacrifice and support that her children were able to achieve their American dreams. She is also survived by two beautiful granddaughters, Audrey and Emilia Jun-O'Connell. Her family thanks friends, colleagues and kind Samaritans for making her dying journey dignified and peaceful. Her last gift to the world was the recordings of her singing, which were found on the channel NS2J, "Domitilla Jun," on Youtube. Her last wishes to her loved ones, through her songs, were: "God be with you till we meet again." A Funeral Service will be held privately with family on July 21st, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020