DON DAVIES


1926 - 2019
DON DAVIES Obituary
DAVIES, Don Don Davies, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on August 13 after a period of declining health. He was 92 years old. Don Davies is survived by his two daughters, Donna and Druanne Davies, and 4 grandchildren, Christa Forman, William Forman, Laura Forman, and Amanda Davies. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Joyce Davies, his son-in-law Tod Forman, and his sister Bette Jo Sabota. He was an incredibly kind and generous person who spent his life helping others. His passion for education lead to lifelong friendships with his students, from Beverly Hills all the way to Lisbon, Portugal. He believed in the power of a good education and dedicated his life to making sure as many people have that opportunity as possible. He will be remembered for his kind heart. He was happiest spending his day outside on the beach or at home with his wife, Joyce, whom he spent 60 years. Burial will be private. Donations in his name will be gratefully accepted by . To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit the funeral home website. Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
