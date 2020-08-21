|
LOUNSBURY, Don Richard Of Santa Clara, California, died August 18, 2020 in hospice care at Lakeview Lodge in Emerald Hills, California. His death followed a long decline due to a chronic neurodegenerative disorder diagnosed as frontotemporal disease (FTD). He was 67. Born in Melrose, Massachusetts on January 5, 1953, he was the son of the late Robert and Laurette (Gauthier) Lounsbury. He grew up in Stoneham, Massachusetts and was graduated from Stoneham High School. He then attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Thereafter he made a successful career in computer software engineering, sought out by one IT company after another. After his first employment with Dartmouth Time Sharing in Hanover, New Hampshire he moved to California's Silicon Valley. He enjoyed cultivating his own citrus trees -- lemon, orange, and grapefruit -- in his free time. He often took getaways with his family to the Lake Tahoe Region. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Marcouillier) who survives him, and father of Danielle (and Zach) Feiger of Roseville, California; and Andrew of Juneau, Alaska. He is the grandfather of Aksel and Avery Feiger. Three siblings; Judy Barry, Dr Dave Lounsbury, and Paul Lounsbury survive him. His older brother, Guy, born on the same date six years before him, died in 2018. A celebration of his life is planned for some later post-Covid date. In lieu of flowers, please consider charitable donations in the memory of Don Lounsbury to the Brain Support Network brainsupportnetwork.org
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020