MALNATI, Dona L. (McCarthy) Of Wilmington, formerly of Leominster, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife for over fifty years of the late William L. Malnati. Daughter of the late William and Ruth (Sheldon) McCarthy. Devoted mother of Gloria Barry and her husband Kevin of Wilmington, William Malnati and his wife Lori of Hubbardston. Loving grandmother of Kristine McGuire and her husband Daniel, Kevin Barry, Nicholas and Brian Malnati. Loving great-grandmother of Chase Malnati. Sister of James McCarthy and his wife Helen, the late Muriel McCarthy, the late Josephine Ruscio and her late husband Nick. Sister-in-law of Martin Malnati, Francis Malnati and his wife Patricia, the late Joseph Malnati and his surviving wife Barbara, Marge Crawford and her late husband Donald, Joan Carroll and her late husband John. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Contributions may be made in Dona's memory to the Wilmington Memorial Library (for children's books) 175 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA 01887 or NEADS Inc. - World Class Service Dogs, PO Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541 or www.NEADS.org For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020