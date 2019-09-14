|
BATSON, Donald A. Of W. Newbury, formerly of Melrose, Sept. 12, 2019, at age 90. Beloved husband of Vera M. (MacPhail) Batson with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Devoted father of Mark Batson and his wife Sherry of Billerica, Scott Batson and his wife Marina of Danville, VA, Sandra Ross and her husband Robert of Boxford, and David Batson and his wife Susan of Winchester. Dear brother of the late Earl and Carlton Batson. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Fishbein, MD and her husband Ross, Brendan Ward and his wife Lynn, Steven Ross and his wife Riddhi, Kaleigh Ross, William Batson and his wife Tricia, Robert Batson, and Scott Batson. Great-grandfather of a beautiful granddaughter, Claire Batson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Don's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 4-8pm, and again on Wednesday for his Funeral Service celebrated at 10am. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Gifts in Don's memory may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019