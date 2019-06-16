|
BIBBO, Donald A. Sr. Age 83, peacefully June 15, 2019 at home in Maynard, MA, formerly Newton, MA. Survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Joanne M. (Presti); their 3 children, Donald Bibbo, Jr. & wife Sandy, David Bibbo & wife Gabriela, & Jodiann Iannelli; 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings, he is also survived by many nieces, nephews & their families. Visiting Wed., June 19th from 4-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Thurs., June 20th at 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2019