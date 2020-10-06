HART, Donald A. Of Wakefield, October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamela A. (LaConte) Hart. Cherished father of Michael J. Hart and his wife Lisa of Wakefield and Tanya J. Reilly and her husband Chris of Methuen. Loving Papa to Courtney, Kevin and Cameron Hart and Andrew and Owen Reilly, who were his pride and joy. He is survived by his brother David Hart and wife Judy of Saugus and brothers-in-law Joseph Ricci of Wakefield, Donald (Duke) LaConte and wife Debbie of Lynnfield and James LaConte of Florida. He also leaves behind several dear nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and lifelong friend Richard Hanson. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 9, at the Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, October 8, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING from 4:00-7:00pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Mass. Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord St. C3, Boston, MA 02118 or Home Base Program, 1 Constitution Rd., Charlestown, MA 02129. Veteran of Vietnam War Seabee US Navy. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Donald A. HART