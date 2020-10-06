1/
DONALD A. HART
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
HART, Donald A. Of Wakefield, October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamela A. (LaConte) Hart. Cherished father of Michael J. Hart and his wife Lisa of Wakefield and Tanya J. Reilly and her husband Chris of Methuen. Loving Papa to Courtney, Kevin and Cameron Hart and Andrew and Owen Reilly, who were his pride and joy. He is survived by his brother David Hart and wife Judy of Saugus and brothers-in-law Joseph Ricci of Wakefield, Donald (Duke) LaConte and wife Debbie of Lynnfield and James LaConte of Florida. He also leaves behind several dear nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and lifelong friend Richard Hanson. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 9, at the Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, October 8, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING from 4:00-7:00pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Mass. Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord St. C3, Boston, MA 02118 or Home Base Program, 1 Constitution Rd., Charlestown, MA 02129. Veteran of Vietnam War Seabee US Navy. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Donald A. HART


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
OCT
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Forest Glade Cemetery Lowell, St. Wakefield
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
October 6, 2020
This book of memories is to serve as a record of the services you entrusted to us. We hope it will help to preserve treasured memories and that we, in some small measure, have helped to ease your burden and bring you comfort.
John B. Douglass & John B. Douglass II
October 5, 2020
Don and Pam at a Sons &amp; Daughters of Italy party last fall.
Don was a pleasure to be around. He will be missed.
Sharon Nikosey
Friend
October 5, 2020
I am so heartbroken over the loss of the love of my life. Our children and grandchildren couldn’t have had a better role model. Rest In Peace, Don
Pam Hart
Spouse
October 5, 2020
Don Hart was a wonderful Human. His name and memory will forever be a Blessing.
Thank you, Mr. Hart! Thank you for your service!
Dina Rosenthal
Friend
October 5, 2020
My heart is broken over this sudden loss of my husband and best friend. Rest in Peace, Don.
Pam Hart
Spouse
