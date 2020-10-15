1/
DONALD A. LEATHERS
LEATHERS, Donald A. Age 84, of Tipp City, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his residence. Born in Stoughton, MA. Don was a UD graduate. He was a retired Industrial Artist, working for the Gillette Company, Mary Kay Cosmetics and designed cosmetic packaging. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of the Valiant Air Command with the Warbird Museum. Don was preceded in death by his parents Wesley & Annette Leathers, brother Wesley, and son Mark. He is survived by his children, Caroline (John) Michel of Brookville, Alan (Sheila) Leathers of Tampa, FL, Anne Leathers of Trenton, Cindy (Nick) Dix of Huber Heights, Maura (Tobias) Schmitt of Oakwood, former wife Patricia Leathers of Englewood, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives & friends. A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Center in Don's memory.



Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
