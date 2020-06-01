Boston Globe Obituaries
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
DONALD A. MACNEIL

DONALD A. MACNEIL Obituary
MacNEIL, Donald A. Age 77, passed on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Watertown on March 22, 1943 to the late Henry and Mildred (Tolvo) MacNeil. Donny was the husband and best friend of Enda (Maguire) for 50 wonderful years. He was the brother of Henry and his late wife Ellen of Billerica, and the late Leonard and his wife Alice of Burlington. He was the beloved father of David and his wife Lisa MacNeil, Thomas MacNeil of Lawrence, Lisa Raneri of Westford and Theresa and her husband Leland Stevens of Bedford. He was the loving grandfather of Andrew, Paul, Krystal, John, Kailyn, Jake, Cullen, Luke, Maison and Rocco. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and his childhood friend, Tommy Doria of Watertown. He was great with his hands, whether it be cooking lavish meals for his family and friends or exhibiting his extraordinary carpentry skills. A Celebration of his Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Rosie's Place of Boston. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
