Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Chandler Gray Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD A. MORRISON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD A. MORRISON Obituary
MORRISON, Donald A. (Lt. Ret. WFD) – Of Watertown. May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Pauline R. (Leone) Morrison. Father of Donald J. Morrison (Kathleen) of Chelmsford, Thomas A. Morrison (Kathryn) of Bloomington, IN, Robert J. Morrison (Laura) of Framingham and the late Kathleen M. Burke; father-in-law of Gerard Burke (Kate) of Pittsfield; grandfather of Timothy Burke (Kristen), Colleen Nicewicz (Robert), Brendan Burke, Kelley Burke, Matthew Morrison (Christin), Scott Morrison, Meghan Morrison, John Paul Morrison, Marikate Morrison, Sean Morrison, and the late Erin and Olivia Morrison; his great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Maeve, Robert (Tripp), Grady and Conor; brother of the late John Morrison and Dorothy Waters; and uncle to dozens of nieces & nephews. Born on September 30, 1931 in Boston, Donald was a son of the late John and Isabelle (Wall) Morrison. A graduate of East Boston High School and served with the United States Navy aboard the USS Missouri (BB63). Don was appointed a firefighter in 1955 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 1965. He retired after twenty-seven years of service in 1982 after a distinguished career and several commendations. He was a charter member of the Local #1347 International Association of Firefighters, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 14, as well as the Elks Lodge, all in Watertown. Primarily assigned to Ladder One in Watertown Square, Don was one of the Department's first emergency medical technicians. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Meadow Green Nursing and Rehabilitation for their sincere care and comfort provided to Don over the past few years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28th in Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Chandler Gray Cemetery, Yarmouth. Memorials in his name may be made to the Team Erin Fund, Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County, 100 South College Avenue, Suite 240, Bloomington, IN 47404. This fund honors his late granddaughter Erin and supports a variety of community social service needs. Donald's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -