MORRISON, Donald A. (Lt. Ret. WFD) – Of Watertown. May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Pauline R. (Leone) Morrison. Father of Donald J. Morrison (Kathleen) of Chelmsford, Thomas A. Morrison (Kathryn) of Bloomington, IN, Robert J. Morrison (Laura) of Framingham and the late Kathleen M. Burke; father-in-law of Gerard Burke (Kate) of Pittsfield; grandfather of Timothy Burke (Kristen), Colleen Nicewicz (Robert), Brendan Burke, Kelley Burke, Matthew Morrison (Christin), Scott Morrison, Meghan Morrison, John Paul Morrison, Marikate Morrison, Sean Morrison, and the late Erin and Olivia Morrison; his great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Maeve, Robert (Tripp), Grady and Conor; brother of the late John Morrison and Dorothy Waters; and uncle to dozens of nieces & nephews. Born on September 30, 1931 in Boston, Donald was a son of the late John and Isabelle (Wall) Morrison. A graduate of East Boston High School and served with the United States Navy aboard the USS Missouri (BB63). Don was appointed a firefighter in 1955 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 1965. He retired after twenty-seven years of service in 1982 after a distinguished career and several commendations. He was a charter member of the Local #1347 International Association of Firefighters, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 14, as well as the Elks Lodge, all in Watertown. Primarily assigned to Ladder One in Watertown Square, Don was one of the Department's first emergency medical technicians. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Meadow Green Nursing and Rehabilitation for their sincere care and comfort provided to Don over the past few years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28th in Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Chandler Gray Cemetery, Yarmouth. Memorials in his name may be made to the Team Erin Fund, Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County, 100 South College Avenue, Suite 240, Bloomington, IN 47404. This fund honors his late granddaughter Erin and supports a variety of community social service needs. Donald's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020