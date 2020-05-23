|
|
PASCO, Donald A. "Don" Of Brookfield, formerly of Revere, on May 21st, at 91 years. Beloved husband of 29 years to Yvonne M. Goulart of Brookfield. Devoted father of Melinda S. "Mindy" Curry & her fiancé Timothy Amentola of Everett, Michelle L. "Shelly" Pasco & her companion Matt LeGallo of Revere, Nicole L. Pasco and her husband Fouad Chebani of Revere, Anthony D. Pasco & his wife Nicole Tedesco-Pasco of Taunton & Nathaniel D. "Nathan" Goulart-Pasco of Brookfield. Cherished grandfather of Linda Brown & her husband Joshua, Mario N. Pasco, Yassmina Kalila, Sophia Pasco, Roman Pasco, Dominic & Camron Shaw. Lovingly survived by Roberta L. Racki of Chelsea, Brian R. Racki and his wife Athanasia of Lynn, Ottavia Racki of Chelsea & her children & Stephanie Murphy of Salem, New Hampshire & her daughter. Dear brother of Edward Pasco & his wife Candy of Woburn and the late Jeanette Venuti, Richard "Dick" Pasco, Elizabeth "Betty" Oliva, Leonard "Lenny" Pasco and Maryann Dello Russo. Don is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the current restrictions on public gatherings, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will be held privately. Don worked for many years as the Proprietor of Pasco Aluminum specializing in aluminum siding, windows and doors. He spent 70 plus years sharing his talents playing the piano at various venues throughout the North Shore, most notably at the Continental Restaurant in Saugus for over 30 years & more recently in Central Massachusetts at various Senior Centers. Late U.S. Army Korean Conflict Veteran. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020