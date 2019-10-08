|
|
SOORIAN, Donald A. Age 93, of West Newton, formerly of Wayland, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Newburyport on October 12, 1925, he was the son of the late Aram Soorsoorian and Maritza (Vaznaian) Soorsoorian. Beloved husband of Eleanor O. (Bergquist) Soorian for 67 years. Devoted father of Karen Soorian and her husband Arthur Nevins of Framingham; Robert Soorian of Newtonville and his partner Lydia Vivante of Wellfleet and Kristine Soorian and her husband Bryce Ikeda of Concord, CA. Also survived by a grandson, Douglas, as well as 3 nieces and 4 nephews. Don was the brother of Helen Marsh of Fort Myers, FL. Don spent his formative years in Newburyport and resided in Wayland for over 60 years before moving to West Newton in 2017. He graduated from Newburyport High School and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and his Masters in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. He entered the US Navy's V-12 program in 1943. He was recalled to active duty during the Korean Conflict. Don had a 20-year career with Raytheon as an Electrical Engineer and spent over 30 years as a Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Wentworth College of Technology in Boston, where he received the Grant Johnson Faculty Award. He was an avid reader and enjoyed woodworking and photography. He and Eleanor have been longtime members of the Sudbury United Methodist Church and active in the affairs of the church. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Sudbury United Methodist Church, 251 Old Sudbury Road (Rte. 27), Sudbury with the Reverend Joel Guillemette officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Interment for his family in North Cemetery, Wayland will be private. Expressions of sympathy in Don's memory may be made to the Scandinavian Living Center of West Newton or the Sudbury United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019