|
|
MATTES, Donald Alan Age 75 of Back Bay, left this life on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on 21 April, 1945, Don was the son of Samuel and Ida (Silverman) Mattes. He graduated from Peabody High School in Pittsburgh and from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with BS and MS in Electrical Engineering in 1967 and 1969. He was an inventor, businessman and manager. He lived and worked in Boston, Santa Clara, CA; Huntington, NY; and Leicestershire, England. Don was a happy man much loved by all who knew him for his engaging smile and wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid skier and bicyclist. He and Glenda (Garrelts), his wife of 30 years, loved to see the world visiting six continents, many of them on a bicycle or skis, the more exotic the better. He will be sorely missed by his many friends, his loving wife Glenda and dear cousins Steven Silverman and Nina Falk of Takoma Park, MD; Marc Silverman and Mary Hastings of Fort Lee, NJ, Elliott Fredland of Chicago, Carl and Hillary Cohen of Pittsburgh, Alan & Sheila Barnett of Escondido, CA and his dear Aunt Millie Silverman of Boca Raton, FL. Services will be private. A Celebration of His Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to MIT for the Aging Brain Initiative Fund #3895642. Credit card gifts may be made using the following link: https://giving.mit.edu/donald-mattes Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020