CASEY, Donald B. Of Waltham. October 17, 2020. Son of the late Robert A. and Mary E. (Deehan) Casey. Brother of Joseph F. Casey (Beatrice) of Hingham and the late Thomas M. Casey Sr. (late Mary), Robert M. Casey (late Eleanor), John B. 'Jack' Casey (late Frances) and Mary Casey; longtime companion of the late Nancy M. Daley; survived by many nieces & nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Donald's life by gathering at 9 a.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, October 22nd before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to Hebrew Senior Life | Development Department |1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131. (www.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving
) or Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
.