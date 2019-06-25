Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
DONALD B. OTTERSON


OTTERSON, Donald B. Age 73, of South Easton, June 21, 2019. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a truck driver for many years until his retirement. Son of the late James and Mary (Medeiros) Otterson; father of Dawn Marie Littlefield and her husband Jason of Newport, Maine, Linda Frontiero and her husband John of Corinna, Maine, Robin McQuesten of Saugus, and Kathy-Jo Wilson and her husband Robert of Arkansas; grandfather of 8; brother of James Otterson and the late Elizabeth M. Harnois; and an uncle of Kevin Cordeiro, Paul Cordeiro and Angellee Cordeiro. All are welcome to gather in procession on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10:45 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON, for a 12:30 p.m. committal service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visit waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
