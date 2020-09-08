1/1
DONALD C. BLYTH
BLYTH, Donald C. Of Everett, passed away on September 1st, 2020. Beloved husband Doris Anna (Parker) Blyth. Devoted father of Debra Ann Blyth-Wilk and husband Richard Wilk, Dennis Blyth and David Blyth. Cherished grandfather of Victoriya Irene Blyth-Wilk. He was predeceased by his loving parents Milton Aldrich and Mary Francis (Cosgrove) Blyth and his dear brothers Leslie John and Milton James Blyth. Visiting hours were held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 9-11:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, 194 Nichols St., Chelsea at 12 noon. Donations may be made in Donald's name to Wide Horizons for Children Adoptions, 375 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 100, Waltham, MA 02451. Donald worked as a pharmacist at the Chelsea Soldiers Home for 30 years, He was a US Army Veteran, He enjoyed camping trips with his family, reading novels and the daily paper and he was an avid Boston sports teams' fan. Internment with Military Honors was held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

View the online memorial for Donald C. BLYTH


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
