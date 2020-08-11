|
|
McCUE, Donald C. "Butch" Of Waltham. August 10, 2020. Husband of Patricia M. (Canter) McCue. Father of Steven M. McCue (Janet) of Shrewsbury and Scott A. McCue (Karen) of Manchester, NH, grandfather of Jameson, Brady and Taylor; brother of Robert McCue of Wisconsin and the late Walter, Paul, Arthur 'Squeaky' McCue and Barbara Clark also survived by nieces & nephews. Calling hours for Butch will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, July 13th from 4 to 7 p.m. Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m. His funeral service and burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private. Memorial in his name may be made to Paul McCue Memorial Scholarship Fund, 36 Fiske Ave., Waltham, MA 02453 or , 73 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923; For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020