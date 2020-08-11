Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD MCCUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD C. "BUTCH" MCCUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD C. "BUTCH" MCCUE Obituary
McCUE, Donald C. "Butch" Of Waltham. August 10, 2020. Husband of Patricia M. (Canter) McCue. Father of Steven M. McCue (Janet) of Shrewsbury and Scott A. McCue (Karen) of Manchester, NH, grandfather of Jameson, Brady and Taylor; brother of Robert McCue of Wisconsin and the late Walter, Paul, Arthur 'Squeaky' McCue and Barbara Clark also survived by nieces & nephews. Calling hours for Butch will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, July 13th from 4 to 7 p.m. Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m. His funeral service and burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private. Memorial in his name may be made to Paul McCue Memorial Scholarship Fund, 36 Fiske Ave., Waltham, MA 02453 or , 73 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923; For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -