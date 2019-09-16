|
HOFFMAN, Donald Carl Of Reading, formerly of Winchester, died peacefully on September 5, 2019 with his wife Jeanne at his side. He was 85 years old. Don will be remembered for his generous spirit, infectious smile, sense of humor and, by a generation of young men, as "Coach". He helped found the CYO Basketball program at St. Eulalia's Church in Winchester where, for more than 20 years, he coached teams that often made it to the championships. He was also a Pop Warner Football and Little League Baseball coach. Don's passion for sports began during his childhood in Crestwood, New York. He competed in football, basketball, and baseball as a student at Iona Prep and Blair Academy. He went on to graduate from St. Bonaventure University, where he was a member of the basketball team. He was an avid Boston sports fan, and enjoyed following college and youth teams- especially when his children and, later, grandchildren competed. His professional life in the menswear industry began at Christian Dior and would span more than half a century. He approached his work with the energy and focus of an athlete, speed-walking across parking lots and corridors, making quick calculations in his head and, in an era before cell phones, rapidly recalling names and phone numbers. Don would come to know department store owners and managers across New England and New York. He was a member of the Men's and Boys' Apparel Club and the recipient of many salesman awards. Don also served in the Marine Corps Reserves.
He was a member of the first Parish Council at St. Eulalia's Church, where he was a faithful parishioner for more than 50 years. Don enjoyed memberships at the Winchester Swim Club and Bear Hill Golf Club, but his favorite times were summer vacation at New Seabury on Cape Cod with Jeanne, grown children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend of 56 years, Jeanne (Guinan) Hoffman, his devoted children Donald; Chris and his wife, Jody; Tim and his wife, Stephanie; Marianne and her husband, Scott Kessel; Dennis and his wife, Jackie; and daughter-in-law Ann Marie.
Don is also survived by his grandchildren, Rachel Hoffman Dement and her husband, Jeff; Brady Hoffman; Melissa, Emily, and Kaitlyn Kessel; Ryan and Alexander Hoffman; Kelly and Katie Hoffman; James and Jacob Hoffman; Jake Candelino; and Donnie Martin. Don also leaves his loving siblings, Martha Skinner and her husband, Don; Patricia Keane and her husband, Dennis; Kenneth Hoffman and his wife, Nancy. He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Dick Hoffman, and his brother, Richard. The family wish to thank the medical staff at Sancta Maria Nursing Facility in Cambridge for the care Don received as well as the entire administrative staff for the love and support shown to Jeanne. Words cannot express our deepest appreciation for the love, care, and support given by CareGroup Parmenter Hospice. Marie, who each morning took loving care of Don; Monica, his wonderful nurse; Julie, hospice social worker, who sat for hours with Jeanne listening to stories and Ginny, all with us at the end. All angels sent to take care of Don. Thank you.
Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, September 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main Street, in WINCHESTER. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. at Saint Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to Saint Eulalia's Church, CareGroup Parmenter Home Care and Hospice in Watertown, or . For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
