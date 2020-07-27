|
SEALE, Donald Clifford Of Lake Suzy, FL died peacefully on July 24th after bravely fighting many years of illness. Don was born in Boston, MA on December 13, 1945, to the late Richard W. and Marjorie (Farnham) Seale. He grew up in Newton, MA and, with his loving wife of 37 years, Rosalyn (Shapiro) Seale, lived in Milford, MA for 33 years before they retired to Florida. Loving father to Kendra Seale and stepfather to Eric (Mary) Brahms and Deborah (Robert) Lewis. Devoted grandfather to Julia, Jacob, Gabriella, Angelina, Juliet, and Olivia. Brother of the late Richard T. Seale and the late Pamela (Seale) Connolly. Brother-in-law to Irvine Seale, Ann Steinberg, Paul Connolly, the late Steven Steinberg, and the late Susan (Shapiro) and Mitchell Dittmann. Beloved uncle, great-uncle, and cousin to many. An Air Force veteran and graduate of UMass Amherst, Don spent his career as a computer programmer. He loved singing, listening to music, and playing guitar. He also loved reading, jigsaw puzzles, and watching sports, particularly the Boston Red Sox and NE Patriots through both good and bad years. He owned and had a love of antique cars. Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetic Foundation in Boston, the , or a . To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Donald, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020