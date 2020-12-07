CURRY, Donald Age 71 of Quincy, passed away December 5, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Squantum, Don loved all that the waterfront had to offer. His father, Frank Curry, taught him about boats,sailboats and their maintenance. Together, they slogged through the mud at low tide laying down chains and moorings. They even rescued a stranded boater or two. Don learned to scavenge the harbor islands for timber to build and launch his own sailboats. The largest appx 45' he built on the lawn of his home which could be seen from Wollaston Beach. Don loved his Crabtree Road neighbors. He felt proud to serve them with his strategic knowledge of the waterfront. Although a man of few words, he desired to do the best he could for people he loved. Diagnosed with Parkinson's at age 55, Don continued his life in Squantum. He spent each day walking his dog at Squaw Rock and sometimes helping neighbors with questions about seawalls and piers. Don attended the Squantum Fellowship Church for a time. During the last several years he had many health care attendants who assisted him. We are eternally grateful to Iyana, Jenn, Kaliyah, Jacquelyn, April, Nicole and so many others. Thank you from his two sisters and their husbands, Lisa and Dwight Duncan and Janet and Paul Danello of Walpole. Don also leaves behind two nieces, Hannah and Nicole; and two nephews, Abel and Ryan. Please note that there will be no Memorial Service until the spring of 2021.