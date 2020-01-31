|
|
ROSMARINOFSKI, Donald D. Of Lynnfield, Jan 31. Beloved husband of Josephine M. (DeBole) Rosmarinofski. Loving father of Donna Marcinkiewicz & husband Gregory of Fiskdale, Dennis Rosmarinofski & partner Melissa Webb of Danvers, and Donald Rosmarinofski & wife Lisa of Port Charlotte, FL. Grandfather of Ashley and Mark Rosmarinofski. Survived by one sister and predeceased by two brothers. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Tuesday from 8:30-11am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 or to the . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020