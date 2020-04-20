Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD D. WILSON


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD D. WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Donald D. Age 89, died peacefully on April 19, 2020. Donald was born December 21, 1930. He married his wife Betty Jean Hosaflook in September 1953. Last year they celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Don had a love for family, farming and giving back to the community. He was co-owner of Wilson Farm, a 136 year old, fifth generation business. In addition to working at the farm until his final days, he was dedicated to improving the local and the farming community.

He was the recipient of the New England Fellowship of Agriculture Adventurers and a Director of Eastern States Expo. Don was a former president of the New England Vegetable and Berry Association. He was a winner of the Bob Young award, given by NEVBGA to an outstanding grower and contributions to agriculture. He co-founded Patriot Bank in Woburn, MA and sat on the boards of four other banks.

Don was deeply rooted in the town of Lexington. A lifelong resident, he served many years as a Town Meeting Member, 28 years on the Lexington Housing Authority, six of those as chair. He was a Paul Harris fellow in Rotary. The recipient of the 2002 White Tricorn Hat, the award given to Lexington's outstanding citizen annually. He could talk endlessly on the history of the town.

He loved his family and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty, son Jim and his wife Cindy of Lexington. Father to late son, Calvin.

Also survived by six grandchildren -- Jennifer Vigliotti and husband Nick of Winchester, Kate and Emily Wilson of Watertown. Timothy and wife Mel Wilson of Dorchester, Olivia Wilson of Somerville, and Renee and husband Patrick Maloney of Washington, DC. Along with one great-grandson, Luca Donald Vigliotti.

He was a genuinely great guy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to www.joslin.org Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -