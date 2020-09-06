CROCKETT, Donald E. Of Burlington, after a brief illness, September 4. Beloved husband of the late Anna B. (Holler). Loving father of Paul and his wife, Brenda, of Burlington, and Craig and fiancée, Janet Sherman, of Wilmington. Proud grandfather of Zachary, Autumn, and Alex Crockett. Brother of Bruce of Tewksbury, Kathy Pullum of Alabama, and the late Lois Cox. Father-in-law of Ann Danielson of Wakefield. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, September 10, from 5-8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Bedford St., Burlington on Friday, Septemebr 11, at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name may be made to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, 500 Cummings Center, Suite 3570P, Beverly, MA 01915. For directions, obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Owner of Don's Stuff in Billerica and former owner of Don's Auto Parts Burlington.