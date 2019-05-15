|
DROWN, Donald E. In Maine, formerly of Woburn, May 12th, at the age of eighty-seven. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. (Reardon) Drown. Devoted father of Diann L. Drown of ME and the late David E. Drown. Don was predeceased by his brothers, sisters and spouses, James Drown his wife "Effie," Ruth Graney, Edward Drown his wife Jean, and Edna Roland, her husband Howard. A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Wednesday, May 22nd at 10 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Tuesday evening 3-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made in Don's honor to the Friends of Woburn Veteran's, 144 School Street, Woburn, MA or to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019