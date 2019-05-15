GALLE, Donald E. A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on May 13, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Judith A. (McIntosh) Galle. Devoted father of Matthew D. Galle and his wife Heather of NY. Cherished grandfather of Charlie and Presley who are twins, and Winnie. Brother of the late William Galle. Son of the late William and Mildred (Vietz) Galle. Donald was a member of the Workman's Hall in Norwood, Norwood DAV, and the German Aid Society in Walpole. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 3-7pm. at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. US Army Vietnam Veteran. The family would like to invite everyone to the Chateau Restaurant, 404 Providence Highway Route 1, Norwood, MA 02062, immediately following the Wake from 7:30pm-9:30pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019