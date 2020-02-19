Boston Globe Obituaries
Foley Funeral Home
49 Court Street
Keene, NH 03431
(603) 352-0341
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
3:30 PM
Rhodes Hall on the Keene State College Campus
DONALD E. GILLIS


1947 - 2020
DONALD E. GILLIS Obituary
GILLIS, Donald E. Of Keene, NH, passed away on February 4, 2020 from Multiple Myeloma. His parents, John A. and Mary Ann (MacKinnon) Gillis welcomed their son into the world on May 14, 1947 in Brighton, MA. Don graduated from St. Mary's High School in Waltham, MA, then enlisted in the Navy for four years. He graduated from Boston University, and later earned Master's degrees from UMass Amherst and Villanova University. Don worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts prior to teaching as adjunct faculty in Philadelphia, and later teaching in the Keene State College Lifelong Learning Program. A gathering of friends and family for "Remembering Don Gillis" will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 3:30PM in Rhodes Hall on the Keene State College Campus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to the "Globe Santa," Boston Globe Foundation, c/o Globe Santa, PO Box 491, Medford, MA 02155-0005. The Foley Funeral Home www.foleyfuneralhome.com of KEENE is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
