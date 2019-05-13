|
|
LENCIONI, Dr. Donald E. Age 78, of Concord, MA, passed away in his home on May 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Alice; his sons, John and Michael; their wives, Jennifer and Anuja; his grandchildren, Emeric, Christopher and Adrian; his brother Livio; his sister Mary and her family; and his late sister Livia's family. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, May 15, from 5 to 8 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Service on Thursday, May 16, at 11 am in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home with Fr. Mark Mahoney officiating. Burial following at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019