OSWALD, Donald E. Jr. "Donny" Of North Andover, formerly of Revere, May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Kim M. (Fitzgerald) Oswald. Devoted and loving father of Nick, Kaleigh and Payton Oswald, all of North Andover. Cherished brother of Ellen Beatrice and her husband Pino of Revere, Donna Beatrice and her late husband Angelo of Swampscott. Son-in-law of Peggy and Paul Fitzgerald of Reading. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, extended family members and dear friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 196 Main St., North Andover, Friday, June 14th, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donny's memory to the Up Til Don Foundation, c/o TD Bank, 108 Main St., North Andover, MA 01845. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WILMINGTON. For a complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019