RODMAN, Donald E. Founder and President of Rodman Ford Sales Donald E. Rodman, 88, of Canton, MA, founder and president of Rodman Ford Sales, Inc., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn G. Rodman, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage until her death in 2013. He was predeceased by his parents, the late Annette (Friedman) Johnson and Elmer "Pop" Johnson, and a brother, Gerry Rodman and his wife Katherine Anne. In 1948, Donald enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War, being discharged in 1952 with the rank of Corporal. He founded Rodman Ford Sales, Inc. in 1960. He was the Director and Past Chairman of the New England Ford Dealers Advertising Association for 50 years, Past Director of the Ford National Dealer Council, Member and past Director of the National Automobile Dealers Association. A well-known philanthropist, his many charitable affiliations include the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, Chairman Emeritus; Catholic Charities of Boston, Chairman Emeritus; Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston, Director; Robert F. Kennedy Action Corps For Children, Inc., Trustee; Ron Burton Training Village, President; The Red Auerbach Foundation, Vice President; Rodman Ride For Kids, President; and The Don and Marilyn Rodman Foundation, Trustee. His Honors include, but are not limited to, the following: 1993 - Proclaimed a Knight by Pope John Paul, II and elected a Knight of the Order of St. Gregory The Great for many charitable deeds. Humanitarian of the Year, by Ron Burton Training Village. 1996 - Honorary Doctorate Degree in Commercial Science from Suffolk University, Boston, Massachusetts for charitable endeavors. 1997 -Man of the Year Award by the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. 1999 - Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from the University of Massachusetts, Boston in recognition of distinguished attainments. 2002 - Man of the Year Award presented by the Boston Police Activities League. 2003 - Honored with naming of Rodman Family Hall at Catholic Charities Sunset Point Camp. 2004 - TIME Magazine National Quality Dealer Award for Community Service. 2005 - Honorary Doctor of Humanities from Stonehill College, Easton, Massachusetts, for charitable involvement with kids-at-risk. 2007 - GQ Magazine Gentlemen's Fund Leadership Award. 2008 - Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, from Curry College. Even with all of his extensive humanitarian endeavors, he still found time to pursue physical fitness activities such as racquetball, tennis and biking. However, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was the loving father of five sons, Gene Rodman of Braintree, Curtis Rodman and his wife Marsha of Canton, Craig Rodman and his wife Liz of Natick, Brett Rodman and his wife Tricia of Canton, and Bart Rodman of Braintree. Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren, Sheryl Wagner (Michael), Rachel MacDonald (Tommy), Jayne Imbergamo (Marco), Michael Rodman (Zoe), Molly Rodman, Geno Millen Rodman, Jordan Rodman, Lexi Rodman, Olivia Rodman, and four great-grandchildren, Curtis and Clayton Wagner, and Leo and Ruby Imbergamo. He is also survived by a nephew, Scot Rodman of Foxboro and his longtime companion, Tina Biedronski, as well as several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10:00am, at B'nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington Street, Canton, MA, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. Shiva will be observed at B'nai Tikvah on Tuesday from 1:00pm to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be appreciated to Rodman for Kids, 10 Lincoln Road, Foxboro, MA 02035 or online at www.rodmanforkids.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019