Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
North Weymouth Cemetery
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD COGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD F. COGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD F. COGAN Obituary
COGAN, Donald F. Of Melrose, formerly of Norwell, December 9, 2019. Husband of Donna S. (Dary) Cogan of Melrose and the late Phyllis (Welch) Cogan. Father of Laura Boyden & her husband Jim of Hampton, NH, Denise Belliveau & her husband Eric of Tewksbury and Donny Bellandi & his wife Katie of Melrose. Grandfather of Danielle Nichols & Mathew, Eric Belliveau & partner Iliabel Rivera, Tyler & Ashley Bellandi. Great-grandfather of Hailey, Jackson, Jayce Nichols. Brother of David Cogan & Deryll of Norwell, Kenneth Cogan & Allyce of FL and Arthur Cogan and the late Jean of SC. Visitation at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 8:30-9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment with Military Honors at North Weymouth Cemetery in Weymouth at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to M.S.P.C.A., 350 S Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -