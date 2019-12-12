|
COGAN, Donald F. Of Melrose, formerly of Norwell, December 9, 2019. Husband of Donna S. (Dary) Cogan of Melrose and the late Phyllis (Welch) Cogan. Father of Laura Boyden & her husband Jim of Hampton, NH, Denise Belliveau & her husband Eric of Tewksbury and Donny Bellandi & his wife Katie of Melrose. Grandfather of Danielle Nichols & Mathew, Eric Belliveau & partner Iliabel Rivera, Tyler & Ashley Bellandi. Great-grandfather of Hailey, Jackson, Jayce Nichols. Brother of David Cogan & Deryll of Norwell, Kenneth Cogan & Allyce of FL and Arthur Cogan and the late Jean of SC. Visitation at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 8:30-9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment with Military Honors at North Weymouth Cemetery in Weymouth at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to M.S.P.C.A., 350 S Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
