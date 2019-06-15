Home

DONALD F. DUNBAR

DUNBAR, Donald F. Age 90, of Groveland, died June 5. Loving husband of 47 years of Elizabeth (Marshall) Dunbar of Groveland, devoted father of Jennifer Quinn and her husband Adam of Underhill, VT, Laura Fisher and her husband Henry of Sudbury, Glenn Dunlap and his wife Doreen of Highland Beach, FL, cherished grandfather to Jazmine and Ethan Quinn, Olivia and Marshall Fisher, Bailey and Morgan Dunlap. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford. Contributions in his memory may be made to UNH Cat Club, UNH Foundation, Inc., Football/'Cat Club, 15 Strafford Avenue, Durham, NH 03824, or unhcatclubfootball.com To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuenralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311

Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
