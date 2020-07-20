Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for DONALD HAGSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD F. HAGSTROM

DONALD F. HAGSTROM Obituary
HAGSTROM, Donald F. Of Revere, at 89 years, on July 18th, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years to Gilda (Ambrosino) Hagstrom of Revere. Devoted father of Geraldine (Hagstrom) Paskowski of Danvers, John Hagstrom and partner, Rangsun Sitthichai, of Watertown, and Frederick Hagstrom and wife, Julianne, of Andover. Son of the late Oliver and Martha (Lee) Hagstrom. Adored grandfather of Alexander Roberts and his wife, Madelyn, of Marblehead, and Erik, Genevieve, Ian, and Aaron Paskowski, all of Danvers, and Elizabeth and Catherine Hagstrom of Andover. Loving great-grandfather of Finn and Soren Roberts. Dear brother of the late Earl, Charles, Robert, Norman "Red" and Thomas Hagstrom, Geraldine Cann and Clare West. Well-respected uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 23rd, in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. and Winthrop Ave.) REVERE at 11:30 a.m. All attendees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Interment will follow immediately in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donald enjoyed classical music, French wine and Italian food. He loved entertaining family and friends throughout the years with cookouts, birthday parties and celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas Eve. He will be greatly missed by all who knew this outstanding man. Donald worked for John Hancock Insurance Company, retiring after 23 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emphysema Foundation of America, 5858 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 302, Los Angeles, CA 90036 or to the Restoration Fund at the Immaculate Conception Church, 119 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151. Late US Army Korean Conflict and Vietnam Era Veteran. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
