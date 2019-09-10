|
McCORMACK, Donald F. Of Medford, Sept. 7, age 86. Beloved son of the late Daniel and Ethel (Lind) McCormack and stepson of the late Thomas Moriarty who raised him from a young age. On June 5th, 1960, he married the love of his life, the late Ethel (Richardson). Donald was the devoted father of the late Nancy Pearce and her husband Jamie, of Marshfield, son Donald and his wife Jeanne of Dartmouth, and daughter Patricia and her husband John of South Kingstown RI. Donald is survived by his sister Beverly and her husband Richard of Billerica, stepbrothers Thomas and the late Dolly Moriarty of Groveland, and the late Robert Moriarty and his wife Doris of Florida. His grandchildren, Sarah, Dr. Erin McCormack and Daniel McCormack, Justin and Michelle Comeau, Sean and Katelyn Grimes, and Michael and Tara Pearce will carry on his legacy of kindness and family values for generations to come. He supported a variety of charities including: The ALS Foundation (alsa.org) and the (). In lieu of flowers, donations to either charity would be appreciated. US Air Force Korean Veteran. Funeral from the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD, Saturday at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Fellsway West, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours Friday from 4 to 7 PM. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit, magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019