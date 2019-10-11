|
|
NORTON, Donald F. Of Somerville, passed away quietly in his home, surrounded by many friends, on October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia R. (Manahan) Norton. Dear son of the late Julia (Brosnan) Dugan and stepson of the late Raymond Dugan. Loving brother of the late Robert A. Norton and his surviving wife, Carole, of Westford. Dear uncle of Linda Beebe of Westford, John Norton of Westford and Donna Norton of Lowell. Cherished grandfather of Corey Norton and Kaitlin Norton. Great-grandfather of Naomi, Nevaeh, Luna and William. Predeceased by his loving foster parents, Louis and Marie Bannister. He was born and raised in the city of Somerville and spent his entire life there. Donald was a well known real estate broker who left an incredible list of achievements. He became a real estate broker in 1977, owner partner of Union Real Estate in 1983, owner of ERA Real Estate in 1990 and of Norton Real Estate in 2011. Donald recently sold his office to Century 21 North Shore in 2018, and remained an associate until his death. He was appointed to the Somerville Board of Health in 2000 and to the Licensing Board in 2003. He served as President of the Somerville Rotary Club, Past President of The ERA Real Estate Council, Founder and President of The Highland Masonic Building Association; Vice president, Somerville Property Owners; President, Ward Seven Civic Association, Certified Real Estate License Instructor, two times Past Master Of King Solomon's Lodge, Somerville, a Shriner, Benefactor Of The Little Sisters Of The Poor, and a myriad of other Somerville foundations and charities in a list too lengthy to mention. Relatives and Friends invited. Calling Hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, Wednesday morning at 10am. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019