THAYER, Donald F. A resident of Derry, New Hampshire, formerly longtime resident of Melrose and Stoneham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Parkland Medical Center on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at age 90. Donald Thayer was born in Arlington on November 19, 1929, son of the late Donald F. and Helen L. (Jeff) Thayer. He was raised in Melrose where he graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1947. Don served faithfully as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he began a successful career in real estate and insurance and eventually co-founded Thayer & Associates, Inc., a successful real estate management company based in Cambridge, with his son Douglas, in 1987. Don had an appreciation for Wolfeboro, NH where the family cottage was on Lake Winnipesaukee. He enjoyed spending time with family while relaxing on his 22 ft. Lyman, the "We-Pak-It." He looked forward to annual fishing trips with his sons and dearest neighborhood friends from Newcomb Road in Stoneham. Don also enjoyed traveling with wife Marjorie including special trips to Hawaii and Alaska. He was blessed with his faithful companion and wife, Marjorie, until her passing in 2004, and was lucky enough to reconnect with a fellow 1947 graduate of Melrose High School, Pauline Tomer, who provided much love and support later in life. Generous in spirit and time, Don offered his energy and organizational skills freely within numerous community organizations. A 33rd degree Mason, he was a 50-year member of Wyoming Lodge AF&AM, and the Aleppo Temple Shrine. He twice served as President of the Kiwanis Club of Melrose, served as Director of the Boston Real Estate Board and Rental Housing Association, and served on the Board of Directors at the Melrose Cooperative Bank. A longtime member of the First Congregational Church, Don also served as a moderator at First Congregational Church. In his free time, Don also enjoyed golfing at Bellevue Golf Club where he was a member for over 50 years. Don was often described as a "True Gentleman." He was genuinely a good person who connected naturally with others through his kind heart and good nature. With strong family values, he was universally respected as a good man, setting the bar high as a husband, father and grandfather. Don will be deeply missed, but the values instilled in his family will carry on as his legacy. Don was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie E. (Gilbert) Thayer with whom he shared 54 years of marriage, and loving fiancé of Pauline "Polly" (Shattuck) Tomer. Devoted father of Douglas G. Thayer and his wife Jane of Wakefield, MA, Brian J. Thayer and his wife Martha of Litchfield, NH, and Stephen D. Thayer (Jean) of Salem, NH. Cherished grandfather of Candice Morse, Mark Thayer, Laura Tetrault, Elizabeth Thayer, Alison Thayer, Emily Thayer, Katelyn Thayer. Loving great-grandfather of Eden Morse, Evan Morse, Clara Tetrault and Bobby Thayer. Out of respect and concern for public health, the Thayer family will gather privately for all Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, 121 W. Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176 or to the Melrose High School, Class of 1947 Permanent Scholarship Fund, PO Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
