Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Timothy's Church
650 Nicholas Street
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD POMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD FRANCIS POMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD FRANCIS POMER Obituary
POMER, Donald Francis Korean War Marine Corps Veteran Of Walpole, February 26, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Margaret V. (VanDam) Pomer. Loving father of John Pomer and his wife, Christine, of East Walpole, Charles Pomer of Wrentham, Donna Burke and her partner, Gary Devlin, of Taunton, Donald F. Pomer, Jr. and his wife, Maryann, of Walpole, and Linda Verrochi and her husband, Anthony, of Cumberland, Rhode Island. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Pomer, Matthew Burke, Ashley Burke, Michael Burke, Courtney Pomer, Samantha Pomer, Scott Verrochi, and Lauren Verrochi. He is also survived by his many cousins, including Carl Tagliaferro and Barbara Schippers, who were like a brother and sister to him. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Donald's Life Celebration on Tuesday, March 10 from 4 to 8 PM and Wednesday, March 11 from 9:30 to 10 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Timothy's Church, 650 Nicholas Street, Norwood, on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -