|
|
POMER, Donald Francis Korean War Marine Corps Veteran Of Walpole, February 26, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Margaret V. (VanDam) Pomer. Loving father of John Pomer and his wife, Christine, of East Walpole, Charles Pomer of Wrentham, Donna Burke and her partner, Gary Devlin, of Taunton, Donald F. Pomer, Jr. and his wife, Maryann, of Walpole, and Linda Verrochi and her husband, Anthony, of Cumberland, Rhode Island. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Pomer, Matthew Burke, Ashley Burke, Michael Burke, Courtney Pomer, Samantha Pomer, Scott Verrochi, and Lauren Verrochi. He is also survived by his many cousins, including Carl Tagliaferro and Barbara Schippers, who were like a brother and sister to him. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Donald's Life Celebration on Tuesday, March 10 from 4 to 8 PM and Wednesday, March 11 from 9:30 to 10 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Timothy's Church, 650 Nicholas Street, Norwood, on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020