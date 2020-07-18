|
WHISTON, Donald Francis Of Ipswich, July 11, 2020. Donald Francis Whiston, 93, husband of the late Marie Bailey Whiston, father of Wendy Whiston, Dawn Whiston, Kim Pickul, Meg Whiston, Mark Whiston and Paige Coleman, grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 4. He was a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy and Brown University. A goalie on the USA Olympic Hockey team, he won a silver medal in Oslo, Norway in 1952. His hockey accolades include MVP of the 1951 NCAA Tournament and First Team All American in 1951. He was inducted into the Brown University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1971 and the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012. He served as President of The First National Bank of Ipswich, previously as a Vice President of State Street Bank of Boston, and also as President of the Massachusetts Bankers Association for one term. Don was an avid skier and made Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine his alpine base for 50+ years. A celebration of Donald's life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations "in memory of Don Whiston" may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. To send condolences to the Whiston family, please go to www.MorrisFH.com Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020