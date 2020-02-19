|
BANDONI, Donald G. Born 2/4/29 in Boston, MA, died 2/18/2020 in Providence, RI, he was 91 years old. Donald was married to Pauline Bandoni for 64 years and has lived in Norwood, MA for most of his life. Don was the youngest of three brothers. Don's father left home when he was young, requiring him to start his work life at age 13, dropping out of school to work in Unk's Junkyard. This early life experience of Don's began his habit of high ethics and hard work and made him tremendously dedicated to his family. Don is a veteran of WWII. Upon returning from the war, he worked for Hood Milk as a mechanic, fixing delivery trucks. He soon started his own automobile service center in the building behind the diner where he met his bride to be. Don grew it into a successful business well-known in his hometown – Don and Wally's Service Center. He ran this business along with his wife Pauline Bandoni for forty years. Commercial and residential real estate was another of Donald's business pursuits, which he was actively working in well into his 80's. Don was very proud of his home and maintained it to a high standard himself throughout his entire life. He was affectionately known as the energizer bunny - going all the time. He loved to garden and take care of his gorgeous green lawn. Don loved to joke around and had a dry sarcasm. Don loved deep sea fishing, playing all sorts of card games, horse shoes and bocci. He traveled quite a bit with Pauline. He was a member of St. Timothy's Church in Norwood, MA. Don leaves his son Tom Bandoni and his wife Christine of Tiverton, RI, his grandson Adrian Bandoni and his wife Hanna Kim of Cambridge, MA, his grandson Tristan Bandoni and his wife Leah of Richmond, VA and his granddaughter Alex Bandoni of Brooklyn, NY. Don also leaves nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family. Don was predeceased by his wife Pauline Bandoni and grandson Luc Bandoni, and his brothers John and Jim Bandoni. We'd like to express our sincere gratitude to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA for their skillful and kind care to both Donald and Pauline at a time when they most needed it. Wake will be on Saturday, February 22nd, 10AM - Noon, at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD, MA. Private Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to HopeHealth Hospice at www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/ or mail your check to: HopeHealth, Attn: Philanthropy, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
