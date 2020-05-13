|
GELINEAU, Donald G. "Donny" Age 85 of Franklin, died peacefully, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center, after being stricken ill at his home. He was the beloved husband of Gloria A. (Arcaro) Gelineau, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born July 9, 1934, in Cambridge, a son of the late Raymond A. and Lillian M. (Kane) Gelineau, he was a resident of Franklin since 1966. He was raised and educated in Brighton, was a graduate of Boston Technical High School and attended Northeastern University for a brief time. Donny was a general contractor, he owned Gelineau Construction, which he started around 1970 and specialized in home remodeling, renovations and additions. A proud American and proud Marine, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Occupation Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1956. Donny had a wonderful sense of humor and was devoted to his family. He loved traveling to Europe and cruising with Gloria. He thoroughly enjoyed his playdates with his grandsons at Forest Park as well as attending their sporting events, especially their football games. Donny called bingo & pokeno at the Franklin Senior Center, a place where he made many friends. He was a past President of the Quatro Eroi Lodge 1414 Sons of Italy and was a member of the Honey Dew Donuts, West Central Street breakfast club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Angela Gelineau of Franklin, Gina M. Gelineau and her husband Jon Huber of East Granby, CT, siblings, David Gelineau and his wife Mary of Milton, Barbara Huissen of the Netherlands, Philip Gelineau and his wife Henriette of Franklin, and Paul Gelineau and his wife Karen of Hudson, NH. Also surviving him are his grandsons, Christophori J. Dowd and Joseph C. Dowd as well as Jon's daughters, Elaina and Bryn Huber, in addition to several nieces and nephews, including goddaughters Kristen Gelineau and Maureen Gelineau. He was the brother of the late Joseph Gelineau. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions on public gatherings, a Graveside Service followed by Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin will be held privately. Donations in Donny's memory may be sent to the Franklin Senior Center, 10 Daniel McCahill St., Franklin, MA 02038.The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Gelineau Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020