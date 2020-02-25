Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
DONALD G. "DUDDY" LORD

DONALD G. "DUDDY" LORD Obituary
LORD, Donald G. "Duddy" A longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away on February 24, 2020. Donald was the loving companion of Susan Downs, cherished son of the late Edward R. and Hannah E. (Sparks) Lord, dear brother of Shirley Arsenault of Middleton, Muriel Belbin & her husband Irving of New Port Richey, FL, the late Barbara Farrell, Ellen Gunkel and Edward Lord. Donald is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., WILMINGTON on Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 28th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Donald's name may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
