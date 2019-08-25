Boston Globe Obituaries
MacDONALD, Donald G. "Mac" Of Winthrop, passed away peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on August 21, 2019. He was 77 years old. Born in Jacksonville, FL, he was the cherished son of the late George A. and Hazel M. (Campbell) MacDonald. Devoted father of James A. MacDonald of Winthrop. Dear brother of Joyce Clarey and her husband Peter, Randall MacDonald and his wife Debbie, Carol Carver and her husband John, all of Winthrop, and Lois MacDonald of East Boston. Loving uncle of Carla Palladino of North Reading, Nicole O'Hara of Revere, Andrew Carver of Winthrop, and great-nieces Talia and Ella Monteleone of North Reading, and Angelina O'Hara of Revere. In accordance with Mac's wishes, services are private. Donations in his memory can be made to the Veterans Administration Boston Regional Office, 15 New Sudbury St., Boston, MA 02203, or to a . Mac was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1961-1963. His career in sales management spanned several decades, during which time he worked for Langley Materials Handling Co., Giant Lift Mfg. Co., and Source Equipment Co. Funeral arrangements were made by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. For guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
